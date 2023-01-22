Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 2.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Snowflake worth $77,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 120,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $144.82 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

