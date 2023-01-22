Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $34.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $436.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Articles

