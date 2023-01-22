SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

