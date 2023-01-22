SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

