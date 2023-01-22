SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

