SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 374.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $317.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.67.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

