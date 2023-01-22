SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2,572.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.15 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

