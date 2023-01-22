SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

LTC Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.