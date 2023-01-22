STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $134.72 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004771 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

