Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.94.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

