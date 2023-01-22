Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $82.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009987 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00421653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.43 or 0.29596959 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,493 coins and its circulating supply is 26,236,027,473 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

