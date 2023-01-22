Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ:STRL opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
