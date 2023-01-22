Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Pason Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. Pason Systems has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.47.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.