Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 427 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

