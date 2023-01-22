StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

