StockNews.com Downgrades AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.65. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $249.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.