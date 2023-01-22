StockNews.com Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

