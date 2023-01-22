StockNews.com Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $757.33.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $677.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.85. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,812 shares of company stock worth $11,839,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.