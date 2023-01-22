STP 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.65 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, STP has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $70.18 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00058711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00226123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002880 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03764426 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $16,876,945.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

