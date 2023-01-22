sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $60.61 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 60,506,218 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

