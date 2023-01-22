Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $47.97 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00416592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.88 or 0.29241713 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00649081 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,112,842,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,771,092,841 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

