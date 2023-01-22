Synthetix (SNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.08 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00011225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $641.10 million and approximately $32.08 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003028 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00414906 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.12 or 0.29121885 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00646472 BTC.
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 312,524,755 coins and its circulating supply is 249,456,473 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
