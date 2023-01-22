TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $154.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.