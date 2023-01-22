Telcoin (TEL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $141.15 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $141.15 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

