Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Cut by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,105 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up 1.9% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $42,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TDY opened at $404.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.