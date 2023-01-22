Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,915.98 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for $1,915.98 or 0.08528858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $92.83 million and $224,683.25 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00421653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.43 or 0.29596959 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00663626 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

