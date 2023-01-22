Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 166.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 59,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 129,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

