Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.80 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00004868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $31.80 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00020901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001966 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 945,676,133 coins and its circulating supply is 924,255,733 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

