The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Shares of CWLPF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.