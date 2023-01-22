The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
Shares of CWLPF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
