The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €225.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($185.87) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €188.70 ($205.11) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €162.30. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.