The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $19.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

