The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

