Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after buying an additional 181,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,754,000 after buying an additional 145,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,891,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,469,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $593.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.63 and its 200-day moving average is $547.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

