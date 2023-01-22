ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.36 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $53.36 million and $477,087.28 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00416592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.88 or 0.29241713 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00649081 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

