TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TISCO Financial Group Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TISCO Financial Group Public Price Performance

Shares of TSCFY stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71.

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Profile

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, and Asset Management Business segments. The company accepts deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as cards and bill payment services.

