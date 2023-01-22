TNC Coin (TNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $604,642.88

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $576.77 million and approximately $604,642.88 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.09881961 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $695,300.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.