Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

