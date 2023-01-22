TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to €73.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

