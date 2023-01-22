TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TransAlta Trading Up 0.7 %
TransAlta stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 219,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.97.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
