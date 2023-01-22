TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.7 %

TransAlta stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 219,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

