Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Trean Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:TIG opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $8.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
