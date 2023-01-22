Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 312,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 268,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 1,242,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

