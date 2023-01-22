U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

