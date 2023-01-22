Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Up 27.4% in December

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 290,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Unifi Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UFI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.95. Unifi has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.43). Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $709,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,040.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,003 shares of company stock valued at $749,894. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Unifi by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

