Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.22) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,130 ($50.40).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,089.50 ($49.90) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,154.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,021.59. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock has a market cap of £103.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,097.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

