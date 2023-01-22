Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $208.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

