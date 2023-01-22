United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $11.01 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.48.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

