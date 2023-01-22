United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:UG opened at $11.01 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.48.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
