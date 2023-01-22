UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $550.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $590.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $599.28.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $486.72 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.40.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

