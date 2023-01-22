Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Unitil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $838.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unitil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unitil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 488,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.