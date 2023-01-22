UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.59 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

