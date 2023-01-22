UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $441.59 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

